UFC 302 weigh-in results, live video stream (9 a.m. ET)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 302 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Jersey City, N.J., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in nearby Newark. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and former middleweight champ Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC 302 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev () vs. Dustin Poirier () – for lightweight title

Paulo Costa () vs. Sean Strickland ()

Kevin Holland () vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk ()

Alex Morono () vs. Niko Price ()

Randy Brown () vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Cesar Almeida () vs. Roman Kopylov ()

Jailton Almeida () vs. Alexandr Romanov ()

Grant Dawson () vs. Joe Solecki ()

Jake Matthews () vs. Phil Rowe ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Bassil Hafez () vs. Mickey Gall ()

Joselyne Edwards () vs. Ailin Perez ()

Andre Lima () vs. Mitch Raposo ()

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie