UFC 302 weigh-in results, live video stream (9 a.m. ET)

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 302 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Jersey City, N.J., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in nearby Newark. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and former middleweight champ Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC 302 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Islam Makhachev () vs. Dustin Poirier () – for lightweight title

  • Paulo Costa () vs. Sean Strickland ()

  • Kevin Holland () vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk ()

  • Alex Morono () vs. Niko Price ()

  • Randy Brown () vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Cesar Almeida () vs. Roman Kopylov ()

  • Jailton Almeida () vs. Alexandr Romanov ()

  • Grant Dawson () vs. Joe Solecki ()

  • Jake Matthews () vs. Phil Rowe ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Bassil Hafez () vs. Mickey Gall ()

  • Joselyne Edwards () vs. Ailin Perez ()

  • Andre Lima () vs. Mitch Raposo ()

