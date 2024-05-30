UFC 302 video: Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa show respect while fans chant during press conference faceoff

NEWARK, N.J. – Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa are two of the more unique personalities in the middleweight division, so it was a scene when the middleweight contenders came together ahead of the UFC 302 co-main event.

After taking questions from reporters and entertaining the fans at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC) and Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) engaged in a faceoff, which was unsurprisingly awkward.

Strickland will attempt to rebound after losing the 185-pound title to Dricus Du Plessis in January, while Costa tries to return to form following a decision defeat to Robert Whittaker in February.

Will it be Sean Strickland or Paulo Costa at #UFC302? We’re two days away from finding out 🇺🇸 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jnYiBciYMk — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 30, 2024

Check out the video above to see the Strickland vs. Costa staredown from the UFC 302 pre-fight press conference.

UFC 302 takes place Saturday at Prudential Center. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie