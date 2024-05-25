UFC 302 video: Coach Sayif Saud’s in-depth breakdown of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Will Islam Makhachev continue his reign of terror? Does Dustin Poirier have one more spectacular win in him on the biggest stage? These will be the deciding questions in the UFC 302 main event.

Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) will attempt to record a record-tying third consecutive lightweight title defense when he puts it up for grabs against Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC), who will have his third try at undisputed gold, in the headlining act of the June 1 card at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Given Makhachev is currently No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie pound-for-pound rankings and riding a 13-fight winning streak inside the octagon, it’s going to take a major effort from No. 4-ranked lightweight Poirier to capture the belt in what he deems as his final chance.

Will the fight be one-way traffic given Makhachev’s overwhelming skillset? Or does Poirier have paths to pull off the biggest triumph of his storied career?

Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud looked at the 155-pound title matchup from both sides in the latest edition of “UFC Breakdown,” with co-host and UFC play-by-plan man Brendan Fitzgerald.

Check out the video above for plenty of detailed analysis from Sayif ahead of Makhachev vs. Poirier at UFC 302.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie