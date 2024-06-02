UFC 302 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Islam Makhachev’s $42,000 tops card

NEWARK, N.J. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 302 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $281,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 302 took place at Prudential Center. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The full UFC 302 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

* * * *

Islam Makhachev: $42,000

def. Dustin Poirier: $32,000

Sean Strickland: $21,000

def. Paulo Costa: $6,000

Kevin Holland: $21,000

def. Michal Oleksiejczuk: $11,000

Niko Price: $6,000

def. Alex Morono: $21,000

Randy Brown: $16,000

def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $11,000

Roman Kopylov: $6,000

def. Cesar Almeida: $4,000

Grant Dawson: $11,000

def. Joe Solecki: $6,000

Jailton Almeida: $6,000

def. Alexandr Romanov: $6,000

Jake Matthews: $16,000

def. Phil Rowe: $6,000

Bassil Hafez: $4,000

def. Mickey Gall: $11,000

Ailin Perez: $4,500

def. Joselyne Edwards: $6,000

Andre Lima: $4,000

def. Mitch Raposo: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,264,500

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $26,001,500

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie