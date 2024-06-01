UFC 302 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)
UFC 302 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 302 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
In the headliner, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts his belt on the line against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-feature, Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) meets former middleweight champ Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC).
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. for the prelims on ESPN2 and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.
Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Lima (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Raposo (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Edwards (13-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Perez (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Bassil Hafez vs. Mickey Gall
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Hafez (8-4-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Gall (7-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Matthews (19-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC), Rowe (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN2
Referee:
Judging:
Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Dawson (20-2-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC), Solecki (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN2
Referee:
Judging:
Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Almeida (20-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Romanov (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN2
Referee:
Judging:
Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Almeida (5-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Kopylov (12-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN2
Referee:
Judging:
Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Brown (18-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC), Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Alex Morono vs. Niko Price
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Morono (24-9 MMA, 13-6 UFC), Price (15-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Holland (25-11 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Oleksiejczuk (19-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC), Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging: