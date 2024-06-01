UFC 302 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)

UFC 302 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 302 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

In the headliner, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts his belt on the line against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-feature, Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) meets former middleweight champ Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. for the prelims on ESPN2 and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Lima (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Raposo (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Edwards (13-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Perez (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Bassil Hafez vs. Mickey Gall

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Hafez (8-4-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Gall (7-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Matthews (19-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC), Rowe (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Dawson (20-2-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC), Solecki (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Almeida (20-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Romanov (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Almeida (5-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Kopylov (12-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Brown (18-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC), Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Alex Morono vs. Niko Price

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Morono (24-9 MMA, 13-6 UFC), Price (15-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Holland (25-11 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Oleksiejczuk (19-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC), Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie