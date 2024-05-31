UFC 302 official weigh-in video highlights and photo gallery

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The UFC 302 fight card now is set following Friday’s official weigh-ins session, where all 23 of 24 fighters successfully hit their marks on the scale.

Saturday’s event at the nearby Prudential Center (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) in Newark is headlined by a lightweight championship fight, as well as a main card and preliminary card with key matchups.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above and a link to the photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie