UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier Livestream — How to Watch The Fight Online Without Cable

There’s going to be a massive fight in the “Garden State” with UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier. The main event is also a title fight, Russian fighter Islam Makhachev (25-1) is set to defend his lightweight championship belt against American Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (30-8).

UFC 302 will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. Early prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, the prelims begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Want to attend UFC 302 in person? Last-minute tickets are still available on resale sites like Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. You can use code VAR2024 to take $20 off your ticket purchase at VividSeats.com, or you can use promo code VARIETY10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com.

How To Watch UFC 302 Online

UFC 302 is a pay-per-view event that’s streamable exclusively on ESPN+. The only way to watch the event is to purchase the PPV feed here.

The UFC 302 PPV price is $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. However, if you’re not a subscriber, then you can sign up for a ESPN+ monthly subscription and PPV for $90.98, or purchase an ESPN+ annual subscription with the PPV stream for $134.98 — a 30% savings of the month-to-month price.

In addition, you can sign up for the Disney Trio, which includes in ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ starting at $14.99/month.

Since this is an official PPV fight, there isn’t a way to watch UFC 302 online for free. Luckily, ESPN+ subscribers can livestream the early prelims and prelims online for free. Meanwhile, the prelims broadcast on cable network ESPN2 on TV. This means it’s available on DirecTV Stream and Fubo — both of which offer free trials. Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV also carry ESPN2.

But, to livestream the UFC 302 main card — including main event with Makhachev vs. Poirier — you’ll need to get the PPV stream at ESPN+ here.

For the main event, Makhachev is the favorite going into the bout, while Poirier is the underdog. As the champion with a better winning record, Makhachev has an advantage over Poirier. However, Poirier is no slouch in the octagon. He’s more than capable of setting the stage for an upset in New Jersey.

Check out the full UFC 302 fight card below:

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (champion) vs. Dustin Poirier — main event, title fight

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Prelims, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Middleweight: César Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Welterweight: Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews

Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Early Prelims, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Women’s Bantamweight: Ailín Pérez vs. Joselyne Edwards

Flyweight: Mitch Raposo vs. André Lima

You can livestream UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier online with ESPN+, along with the pay-per-view feed for $79.99 for access to the entire event.

