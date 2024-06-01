UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio
The UFC is back in New Jersey with UFC 302 on Saturday, headlined by a lightweight title fight and a middleweight banger, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts his title on the line against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC) faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC).
UFC 302 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Below is the complete lineup of fights:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title
Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland
Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Alex Morono vs. Niko Price
Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Bassil Hafez vs. Mickey Gall
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez
Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.