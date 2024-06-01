Advertisement

UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun

mma junkie staff
The UFC is back in New Jersey with UFC 302, headlined by a lightweight title fight and a middleweight banger, and before the fights get underway, Farah Hannoun will host a live-streamed preview show right here, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts his title on the line against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC) faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC).

UFC 302 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Below is the complete lineup of fights:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title

  • Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland

  • Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

  • Alex Morono vs. Niko Price

  • Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

  • Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

  • Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Bassil Hafez vs. Mickey Gall

  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

  • Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

