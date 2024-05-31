UFC 302 Livestream: How to Watch Makhachev vs. Poirier Live Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Two premiere lightweight fighters go head-to-head as the main event during UFC 302. Russian Islam Makhachev (25-1-0) defends his UFC Lightweight Championship against American fighter Dustin Poirier (30-8-0) in a title fight on Saturday, June 1.

UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier happens at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with a start time of 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Watch UFC 302 PPV on ESPN+

Want to watch UFC 302 online? This event is streaming on ESPN+ with pay-per-view access, which goes for $79.99, for subscribers only.

If you’re not a subscriber, you can get PPV access and an ESPN+ monthly subscription — which is $10.99 per month — for $90.98 in total, or pick up an ESPN+ annual subscription for $134.98. The annual subscription bundle is the best deal because it saves you nearly 30% overall instead of going monthly.

Check out the full UFC 302 fight card below, and PPV livestream here.

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight) — Main Event

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa (Middleweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (Middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov (Heavyweight)

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (Welterweight)

Prelims Card, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

César Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov (Middleweight)

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki (Lightweight)

Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono (Welterweight)

Early Prelims Card, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez (Welterweight)

Ailín Pérez vs. Joselyne Edwards (Women’s Bantamweight)

Mitch Raposo vs. André Lima (Flyweight)

Meanwhile, subscribers to ESPN+ can livestream the early prelim and prelim portions of UFC 302 for free. The prelims air on the cable network ESPN2, so it’s available to stream on DirecTV Stream and Fubo. Both streaming services offer free trials — for five days and seven days, respectively — for new subscribers.

Watch UFC 302 with Directv Stream

Moreover, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV — which offers a three-day free trial — come with ESPN2 as well.

You can also get the Disney Trio — which comes with ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ — starting as low as $14.99 per month.

Want to attend UFC 302 in person? There are last-minute tickets available via Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster. Prices vary depending on seats available at Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Buy UFC 302 Tickets at Vivid Seats

UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier is streamable on ESPN+ on Saturday, June 1, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Watch UFC 302 PPV on ESPN+

