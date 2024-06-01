UFC 302 LIVE: Poirier vs Makhachev start time, card, fight updates and results tonight

Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 tonight, as the “Diamond” gets one last shot at undisputed gold.

Poirier, a veteran and fan favourite, previously held the interim belt but has twice failed to win the official lightweight title. In 2019, the American was submitted by then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and in 2021, Poirier lost a title fight against Charles Oliveira – again losing via submission.

As such, Poirier has admitted that he could retire after UFC 302, regardless of his result against Makhachev, who is a mentee and childhood friend of Khabib. In fact, Nurmagomedov will be in Makhachev’s corner in New Jersey, as the champion seeks a third successful title defence.

Makhachev, the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1, won the title by submitting Oliveira in 2022, and the Russian retained the belt twice in 2022 – beating Alexander Volkanovski both times. Volkanovski, who was featherweight champion at the time, lost to Makhachev on points then by knockout.

In tonight’s co-main event, ex-middleweight champion Sean Strickland faces former No 1 contender Paulo Costa. Their clash, like the main event, is scheduled for five rounds. Follow UFC 302 live updates and results below.

18:00 , Alex Pattle

Follow UFC 302 live updates and results right here.