UFC 302 faceoff video: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa final staredown for co-main clash

NEWARK, N.J. – Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa got a last look at each other at Friday’s UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins before stepping into the octagon.

Former middleweight champion Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC) will attempt to bounce back from losing the belt to Dricus Du Plessis in January when he takes on dangerous Brazilian contender Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in a five-round bout at Prudential Center (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+).

Strickland and Costa are two of the more unique personalities in the 185-pound division and they kept things light when they stood in front of each other for the final time before battling it out.

Check out the video above to see the Strickland vs. Costa final staredown from UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie