UFC 302 faceoff video: Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier meet for final time before title fight

NEWARK, N.J. – Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier had a final encounter ahead of their UFC 302 main event title fight during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

After making weight earlier in the day, reigning lightweight champion Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and challenger Poirier (30-8 MMA, 14-1 UFC) got one last look at each other during the staredown, which was regulated by UFC CEO Dana White.

Makhachev, who will look to make a third consecutive defense of his 155-pound belt, was locked in in front of his opponent. But Poirier, who tries to make good on his third chance at an undisputed champion, was not intimidated as he stood in front of arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Check out the video above to see the final Makhachev vs. Poirier faceoff before UFC 302.

UFC 302 takes place Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

