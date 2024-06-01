UFC 302 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: Dustin Poirier clears air with Islam Makhachev at weigh-ins

The UFC is back on the East Coast with UFC 302, and the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 302 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

In the headliner, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts his belt on the line against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-feature, Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) meets former middleweight champ Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC).

The sixth and episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

With camps complete, the athletes of UFC 302 in Newark focus on making weight; Niko Price heads out for a sushi lunch; Champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier face off one last time before meeting in the Octagon on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

