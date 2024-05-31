UFC 302 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Paulo Costa gets hotel hallway twerk lesson from Ailin Perez

The UFC is back on the East Coast with UFC 302, and the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 302 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

In the headliner, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts his belt on the line against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-feature, Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) meets former middleweight champ Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC).

The fifth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

As fight week winds down, champion Islam Makhachev and Paulo Costa do their media day rounds; Sean Strickland gets in one more sparring session to wrap up his camp; Niko Price goes fishing on the Hudson River; The UFC 302 Pre-Fight Press Conference heats up between Dustin Poirier and the champ.

