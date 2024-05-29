UFC 302 ‘Embedded,’ No. 3: Paulo Costa goes ‘just a bit outside’ with New York Mets

The UFC is back on the East Coast with UFC 302, and the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 302 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

In the headliner, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) puts his belt on the line against former interim champ Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-feature, Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) meets former middleweight champ Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC).

The third episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Dustin Poirier wraps his camp at home and gives gilly lessons; champ Islam Makhachev trains with fellow legends Khabib and Frankie Edgar. Randy Brown visits Meta HQ; Sean Strickland heads east; Paulo Costa plays ball.

Also see:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie