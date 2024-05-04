UFC 301: How to Watch Pantoja vs. Erceg Fight Online Without Cable

The UFC goes to the “Marvelous City” in Brazil for UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg. The the main event features Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) looking to defend his UFC Flyweight Championship belt against the Perth, Australia-born Steve Erceg (12-1) on Saturday, May 4.

UFC 301 takes place at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a pay-per-view ESPN+ subscription.

Last-minute tickets to UFC 301 are still available on sites like Vivid Seats. You can use our exclusive promo code VAR2024 for $20 off at Vivid Seats.

Want to watch UFC 301 online? This a PPV fight that is streaming exclusively on ESPN+, so the only way to watch UFC 301 is to purchase the PPV feed here.

The UFC 301 PPV price is $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. Not a subscriber? You can sign up for a ESPN+ monthly subscription and PPV for $90.98, or purchase an ESPN+ annual subscription with the PPV stream for $134.98. The annual subscription bundle saving you 30% off the monthly price.

In addition, you can sign up for the Disney Trio, which includes in ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ starting at $14.99/month.

Since this is an official PPV fight, there isn’t a way to watch UFC 301 online for free. Fortunately, ESPN+ subscribers can livestream the early prelims and prelims online for free. Moreover, the prelims air on cable network ESPN on TV — which is available on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. However, to livestream the UFC 301 main card — including main event with Pantoja vs. Erceg — you’ll need to buy the PPV stream at ESPN+ here.

Check out the full card below, and stream UFC 301 on pay-per-view here.

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja (champion) vs. Steve Erceg — title fight

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. José Aldo

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Prelims, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito

Women’s Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

Early Prelims, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Women’s Flyweights: Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Flyweight: Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

Livestream UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg online with ESPN+. Purchase the pay-per-view feed for $79.99 here.

