UFC 301 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Jose Aldo nets $21k for potential final UFC fight

RIO DE JANEIRO – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 301 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $280,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 301 took place at Rio Arena. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The full UFC 301 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

* * * *

Alexandre Pantoja: $42,000

def. Steve Erceg: $32,000

Jose Aldo: $21,000

def. Jonathan Martinez: $11,000

Anthony Smith: $21,000

def. Vitor Petrino: $4,500

Michel Pereira: $11,000

def. Ihor Potieria: $6,000

Caio Borralho: $6,000

def. Paul Craig: $16,000

Joanderson Brito: $6,000

def. Jack Shore: $6,000

Iasmin Lucindo: $4,500

def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $16,000

Myktybek Orolbai: $4,000

def. Elves Brener: $4,500

Drakkar Klose: $11,000

def. Joaquim Silva: $11,000

Mauricio Ruffy: $4,000

def. Jamie Mullarkey: $11,000

Dione Barbosa: $4,000

def. Ernesta Kareckaite: $4,000

Ismael Bonfim: $4,000

def. Vinc Pichel: $11,000

Alessandro Costa: $4,500

def. Kevin Borjas: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $2,920,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $25,657,000

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie