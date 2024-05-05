UFC 301 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Jose Aldo nets $21k for potential final UFC fight
RIO DE JANEIRO – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 301 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $280,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC 301 took place at Rio Arena. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
The full UFC 301 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
* * * *
Alexandre Pantoja: $42,000
def. Steve Erceg: $32,000
Jose Aldo: $21,000
def. Jonathan Martinez: $11,000
Anthony Smith: $21,000
def. Vitor Petrino: $4,500
Michel Pereira: $11,000
def. Ihor Potieria: $6,000
Caio Borralho: $6,000
def. Paul Craig: $16,000
Joanderson Brito: $6,000
def. Jack Shore: $6,000
Iasmin Lucindo: $4,500
def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $16,000
Myktybek Orolbai: $4,000
def. Elves Brener: $4,500
Drakkar Klose: $11,000
def. Joaquim Silva: $11,000
Mauricio Ruffy: $4,000
def. Jamie Mullarkey: $11,000
Dione Barbosa: $4,000
def. Ernesta Kareckaite: $4,000
Ismael Bonfim: $4,000
def. Vinc Pichel: $11,000
Alessandro Costa: $4,500
def. Kevin Borjas: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg” – $280,000
“UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez” – $175,000
“UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill” – $460,000
“UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2” – $162,500
“UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas” – $148,000
“UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura” – $189,500
“UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2” – $359,000
“UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2” – $135,500
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $2,920,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $25,657,000
