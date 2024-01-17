UFC 300 to feature Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway in BMF bout

Max Holloway will take on Justin Gaethje in a BMF title bout. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC announced two additions to the UFC 300 card on Tuesday that will now feature a BMF title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Veterans Jim Miller and Bobby Green will also square off on the card in a lightweight bout.

Gaethje and Holloway will fight at lightweight in a five-round bout that will co-headline a card already anchored by a women's strawweight title bout between No. 2 contender Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili.

UFC 300 will take place on April 13 in Las Vegas.

Gaethje is the reigning BMF title holder after defeating Dustin Poirier for the belt at UFC 291 last July via a knockout kick. He's previously called the BMF belt "kind of stupid" and called for a shot at the lightweight title belt after defeating Poirier. Instead, he'll face a high-profile match against another former UFC champion in Holloway.

Gaethje (25-4-0), 35, is the No. 2 ranked contender in the UFC lightweight division and the former interim lightweight champion. Holloway (25-7-0), 32, is the No. 1 ranked contender in the featherweight division and UFC's 13th-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. He's a former featherweight champion who successfully defended his title three times before losing the belt to Poirier at UFC 236 in 2019. He's stepping up a weight class to take on Gaethje.