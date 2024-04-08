UFC 300: Make your predictions for Pereira-Hill, Weili-Xiaonan, Gaethje-Holloway and more

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 300 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of UFC 300 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Make your picks below.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Records: Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA, 11-3-1 UFC), Garbrandt (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

Past five: Figueiredo 2-2-1, Garbrandt 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Figueiredo No. 14, Garbrandt honorable mention

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Figueiredo -300, Garbrandt +240

[opinary poll=”pick-for-deiveson-figueiredo-vs-cody-gar” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Records: Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-10-1 UFC), Miller (37-17 MMA, 26-16 UFC)

Past five: Green 2-3, Miller 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Green -185, Miller +155

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bobby-green-vs-jim-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Records: Andrade (25-12 MMA, 16-10 UFC), Rodriguez (17-3-2 MMA, 7-3-2 UFC)

Past five: Andrade 2-3, Rodriguez 2-3

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Rodriguez No. 8; Andrade No. 9, No. 14 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Andrade -110, Rodriguez -110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jessica-andrade-vs-m-nt3E” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

Records: Moicano (18-5-1 MMA, 10-5 UFC), Turner (14-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

Past five: Moicano 4-1, Turner 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Moicano honorable mention, Turner honorable mention

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Moicano +185, Turner -225

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-renato-moicano-vs-ja” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Records: Lopes (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Yusuff (13-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Lopes 3-2, Yusuff 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Lopes -130, Yusuff +110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-diego-lopes-vs-sodiq” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Records: Harrison (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC)

Past five: Harrison 4-1, Holm 3-2

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: Harrison No. 11 pound-for-pound; Holm No. 6, honorable mention pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Harrison -500, Holm +340

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-kayla-harrison-vs-ho” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Records: Kattar (23-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Sterling (23-4 MMA, 15-4 UFC)

Past five: Kattar 2-3, Sterling 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: Kattar No. 11 featherweight; Sterling No. 3 bantamweight, No. 13 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Kattar +120, Sterling -140

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-calvin-kattar-vs-alj” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Records: Prochazka (29-4-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Rakic (14-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Prochazka 4-1, Rakic 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Prochazka No. 3, Rakic No. 8

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Prochazka +115, Rakic -135

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jiri-prochazka-vs-al-rSmX” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal

Records: Brundage (10-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Brundage 2-3, Nickal 5-0

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Brundage +1100, Nickal -2100

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cody-brundage-vs-bo-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Records: Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC), Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC)

Past five: Oliveira 4-1, Tsarukyan 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Oliveira No. 2, honorable mention pound-for-pound; Tsarukyan No. 6

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Oliveira +190, Tsarukyan -230

[opinary poll=”pick-for-charles-oliveira-vs-arman-tsaru” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Records: Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC), Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC)

Past five: Gaethje 3-2, Holloway 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Gaethje No. 3 lightweight; Holloway No. 3 featherweight, honorable mention pound-for-opund

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Gaethje -220, Holloway +180

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-justin-gaethje-vs-ma” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Records: Weili (24-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Xiaonan (17-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC)

Past five: Weili 3-2, Xiaonan 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Weili No. 1, No. 2 pound-for-pound; Xiaonan No. 5

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Weili -395, Xiaonan +310

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-zhang-weili-vs-yan-x” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Records: Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Past five: Pereira 4-1, Hill 4-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Pereira No. 1, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Hill No. 2, No. 15 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Pereira -140, Hill +120

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-alex-pereira-vs-jama” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC 300 fight card (as of April 8, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – for light heavyweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for women’s strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for “BMF” title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

