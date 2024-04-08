UFC 300: Make your predictions for Pereira-Hill, Weili-Xiaonan, Gaethje-Holloway and more
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 300 event in Las Vegas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of UFC 300 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Make your picks below.
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Records: Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA, 11-3-1 UFC), Garbrandt (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC)
Past five: Figueiredo 2-2-1, Garbrandt 3-2
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Figueiredo No. 14, Garbrandt honorable mention
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Figueiredo -300, Garbrandt +240
[opinary poll=”pick-for-deiveson-figueiredo-vs-cody-gar” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Records: Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-10-1 UFC), Miller (37-17 MMA, 26-16 UFC)
Past five: Green 2-3, Miller 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Green -185, Miller +155
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bobby-green-vs-jim-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Records: Andrade (25-12 MMA, 16-10 UFC), Rodriguez (17-3-2 MMA, 7-3-2 UFC)
Past five: Andrade 2-3, Rodriguez 2-3
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Rodriguez No. 8; Andrade No. 9, No. 14 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Andrade -110, Rodriguez -110
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jessica-andrade-vs-m-nt3E” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner
Records: Moicano (18-5-1 MMA, 10-5 UFC), Turner (14-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Past five: Moicano 4-1, Turner 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Moicano honorable mention, Turner honorable mention
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Moicano +185, Turner -225
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-renato-moicano-vs-ja” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Records: Lopes (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Yusuff (13-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Past five: Lopes 3-2, Yusuff 3-2
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Lopes -130, Yusuff +110
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-diego-lopes-vs-sodiq” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
Records: Harrison (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC)
Past five: Harrison 4-1, Holm 3-2
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: Harrison No. 11 pound-for-pound; Holm No. 6, honorable mention pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Harrison -500, Holm +340
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-kayla-harrison-vs-ho” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Records: Kattar (23-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Sterling (23-4 MMA, 15-4 UFC)
Past five: Kattar 2-3, Sterling 3-2
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: Kattar No. 11 featherweight; Sterling No. 3 bantamweight, No. 13 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Kattar +120, Sterling -140
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-calvin-kattar-vs-alj” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Records: Prochazka (29-4-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Rakic (14-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Past five: Prochazka 4-1, Rakic 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Prochazka No. 3, Rakic No. 8
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Prochazka +115, Rakic -135
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jiri-prochazka-vs-al-rSmX” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal
Records: Brundage (10-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Brundage 2-3, Nickal 5-0
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Brundage +1100, Nickal -2100
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cody-brundage-vs-bo-” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Records: Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC), Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC)
Past five: Oliveira 4-1, Tsarukyan 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Oliveira No. 2, honorable mention pound-for-pound; Tsarukyan No. 6
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Oliveira +190, Tsarukyan -230
[opinary poll=”pick-for-charles-oliveira-vs-arman-tsaru” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
Records: Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC), Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC)
Past five: Gaethje 3-2, Holloway 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Gaethje No. 3 lightweight; Holloway No. 3 featherweight, honorable mention pound-for-opund
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Gaethje -220, Holloway +180
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-justin-gaethje-vs-ma” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
Records: Weili (24-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Xiaonan (17-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC)
Past five: Weili 3-2, Xiaonan 3-2
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Weili No. 1, No. 2 pound-for-pound; Xiaonan No. 5
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Weili -395, Xiaonan +310
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-zhang-weili-vs-yan-x” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
Records: Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Past five: Pereira 4-1, Hill 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Pereira No. 1, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Hill No. 2, No. 15 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Pereira -140, Hill +120
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-alex-pereira-vs-jama” customer=”mmajunkie”>
UFC 300 fight card (as of April 8, noon ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – for light heavyweight title
Champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for women’s strawweight title
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for “BMF” title
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner
Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.