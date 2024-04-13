UFC 300 Livestream: How to Watch Pereira vs. Hill Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After 31 years, UFC 300 is shaping up to be a big milestone since “UFC 1: The Beginning” in 1993. For the main event, Brazilian Alex Pereira (9-2) is looking to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship belt against American Jamahal Hill (12-1) at the top of the main card on Saturday, April 13.

UFC 300 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a pay-per-view ESPN+ subscription.

Want to watch UFC 300 online? This a PPV fight that is streaming exclusively on ESPN+, so the only way to watch UFC is to purchase the PPV feed here.

The UFC 300 PPV price is $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for a ESPN+ monthly subscription and PPV for $90.98, or purchase an ESPN+ annual subscription with the PPV stream for $134.98. The annual subscription bundle saving you 30% off the monthly price.

Since this is an official PPV fight, there isn’t a way to watch UFC 300 online for free. Luckily, ESPN+ subscribers can livestream the early prelims online free. Moreover, the early prelims and prelims broadcasts on cable network ESPN on TV — which is available on DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV. To stream the UFC 300 main card, you’ll need to buy the PPV stream at ESPN+ here.

The PPV MMA event also features Chinese UFC Women’s Strawweight champion Zhang Weili (24-3) faces off against Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan (18-3) for the title, while Americans Justin Gaethje (25-4) and Max Holloway (25-7) battle each other for the “BMF” title. In total, there are 13 matches during UFC 300.

Check out the full card below, and stream UFC 300 on pay-per-view here.

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Light Heavyweight: Alex Pereira (champion) vs. Jamahal Hill — title fight

Women’s Strawweight: Zhang Weili (champion) vs. Yan Xiaonan — title fight

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway — “BMF” title fight

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Prelims, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jiri Prochazka

Featherweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Bantamweight: Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Early Prelims, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

Women’s Strawweights: Marina Rodriguez vs. Jessica Andrade

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

