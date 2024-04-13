UFC 300 Livestream: How to Watch Pereira vs. Hill Fight Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
After 31 years, UFC 300 is shaping up to be a big milestone since “UFC 1: The Beginning” in 1993. For the main event, Brazilian Alex Pereira (9-2) is looking to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship belt against American Jamahal Hill (12-1) at the top of the main card on Saturday, April 13.
More from Variety
How to Watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas Online Without Cable
How to Watch 'WWE SmackDown' Online: Livestream Friday Night Wrestling for Free
UFC 300 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a pay-per-view ESPN+ subscription.
$420 and up
Last-minute tickets to UFC 300 are still available on sites like Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. You can use our exclusive promo code VAR2024 for $20 off at Vivid Seats, or use VARIETY10 at checkout to save $10 off your purchase at SeatGeek.com.
Want to watch UFC 300 online? This a PPV fight that is streaming exclusively on ESPN+, so the only way to watch UFC is to purchase the PPV feed here.
The UFC 300 PPV price is $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for a ESPN+ monthly subscription and PPV for $90.98, or purchase an ESPN+ annual subscription with the PPV stream for $134.98. The annual subscription bundle saving you 30% off the monthly price.
$134.98
$189.98 29% off
Meanwhile, you can sign up for the Disney Trio, which includes in ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ starting at $14.99/month.
Since this is an official PPV fight, there isn’t a way to watch UFC 300 online for free. Luckily, ESPN+ subscribers can livestream the early prelims online free. Moreover, the early prelims and prelims broadcasts on cable network ESPN on TV — which is available on DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV. To stream the UFC 300 main card, you’ll need to buy the PPV stream at ESPN+ here.
The PPV MMA event also features Chinese UFC Women’s Strawweight champion Zhang Weili (24-3) faces off against Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan (18-3) for the title, while Americans Justin Gaethje (25-4) and Max Holloway (25-7) battle each other for the “BMF” title. In total, there are 13 matches during UFC 300.
Check out the full card below, and stream UFC 300 on pay-per-view here.
Main Card, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
Light Heavyweight: Alex Pereira (champion) vs. Jamahal Hill — title fight
Women’s Strawweight: Zhang Weili (champion) vs. Yan Xiaonan — title fight
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway — “BMF” title fight
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira
Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Prelims, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jiri Prochazka
Featherweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
Bantamweight: Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Early Prelims, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
Women’s Strawweights: Marina Rodriguez vs. Jessica Andrade
Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Livestreaming UFC 300 online with ESPN+. Purchase the pay-per-view feed for $79.99 here.
Best of Variety
From 'The Sympathizer' to 'Three-Body Problem': The Best Book-to-Screen Adaptations to Read This Year
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.