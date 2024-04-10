UFC 300 Livestream: How to Watch Pereira vs. Hill Online Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

UFC 300 is happening this weekend, and it’s shaping up to be a major milestone for the MMA company.

More from Billboard

UFC 300 sees Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight champion title against former champ and No. 1 contender Jamahal Hill, but it also features three additional title matches, marking a rare pay-per-view that features main event-level matchups throughout the entire card.

WATCH UFC 300 PPV ON ESPN+

UFC 300 Livestream: Date, Time

UFC 300 takes place Saturday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+. You can watch Pereira vs. Hill live on TV, on your phone, computer or tablet through the ESPN+ app.

Besides Pereira vs. Hill, UFC 300 will feature three title matches, including Zhang Weili who will be defending her title against No. 1 ranked Yan Xianon; Justin Gaethje will be defending his BMF belt against former featherweight champ Max Holloway; and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go up against No. 4 ranked Armen Tsarukyan.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the UFC 300 PPV match online below.

How to Watch UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Online

Pereira vs. Hill is a PPV match will be offered exclusively on ESPN+. If you have an ESPN+ subscription, you can buy UFC 300 for $80 and get automatic access to the matches live. Early preliminary matches and prelims don’t require a PPV purchase and you can watch them live on Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+ or any streaming service or cable package that gets ESPN.

GET UFC 300 PPV $79.99

Don’t have an ESPN+ subscription? The streaming service offers a bundle, which includes the UFC 300 PPV feed and an ESPN+ subscription for $134.98.

get espn+ & UFC 300 ppv bundle $134.98

While ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial, it’s relatively affordable at a cost of $10.99/month. A membership will give you access to the entire ESPN+ library, including live UFC Fight Night, plus live games of other sports like football, soccer, hockey, baseball and more. The content library also offers a shorter version of NFL Primetime as well as full replays of historic NFL games.

Want even more content options? ESPN+ offers a bundle with Hulu and Disney+. And, if you want live TV options, you can bundle the streamer with Hulu + Live TV.

UFC 300 Card

Here are all the matchups on the UFC 300 fight card.

Early Preliminaries:

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez(women’s strawweight)

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (lightweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt (bantamweight)

Preliminaries:

Jiří Procházka (light heavyweight)

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling(featherweight)

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (women bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Main Card:

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan (women strawweight)

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (lightweight)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Where to Buy UFC 300 Tickets Online

If you want to watch UFC 300 in person, you can see the fight live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can score last-minute tickets to UFC 300 through StubHub, Vivid Seats (get $20 off $200+ orders when you use the promo code BB2024), Ticketmaster, Gametime, TicketSmarter and Seat Geek.

If you can’t make it to the live fight, you can livestream UFC 300 on PPV through ESPN+.