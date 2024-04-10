UFC 300’s Kayla Harrison assures ‘everything is dialed in’ with cut to bantamweight

LAS VEGAS – Kayla Harrison is worry-free ahead of what is perceived to be the biggest challenge of her professional MMA career.

Yes, Harrison (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is facing a legend and former champion in Holly Holm, and she’s also debuting on arguably the biggest stage in UFC history thus far, UFC 300. Despite all those challenges, many believe Harrison’s toughest battle will be on Friday morning, when the fighters are forced to hit the scales for the official weigh-ins.

Harrison will be debuting at 135 pounds, after fighting most of her career at 155 pounds, including a one-off at featherweight. Despite the big cut, Harrison is confident ahead of her UFC debut.

“My weight is good,” Harrison told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC 300 media day. “Everything is dialed in. I have a superb team behind me. Eric Peña, the UFC PI has been helping out, my chef and nutritionist Dara has been making ridiculously delicious meals. I’ve been disciplined and dedicated, and it’s going to show.”

Harrison debuts in the UFC after having a successful run in PFL where she became a two-time champion. This comes on the heels of a decorated career in judo, where she won two Olympic gold medals.

The 33-year-old is excited to face Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) and enjoys everything that’s come with being in the UFC – including the weight cut to 135 pounds.

“I mean, I’m already having fun,” Harrison said. “The hay is in the barn, the work is done. I get to do this. This is a thing that I chose to do. I’m not sitting behind a desk. I’m not a nurse, a doctor, I’m not a lawyer. This is my job. I’m a fighter and this is what I chose to do, and I’m very blessed to do it – even the sh*tty parts.

“It’s all part of the journey, and it’s all shaping me and molding me into the best version of myself. So this is all fun for me.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie