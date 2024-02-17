UFC 300 faceoff video: Max Holloway fake-pantses Justin Gaethje
ANAHEIM, Calif. – The next set of “BMF” title competitors Friday came face-to-face for the first time since their UFC 300 showdown was announced.
During a UFC 300 Q&A ahead of UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins at Honda Center, MMA Junkie reporter Mike Bohn asked Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway if the world could get the first faceoff – and they obliged.
As the fighters moved toward one another, Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC) dipped with a fake-pantsing attempt, a likely nod to a December 2017 incident where Gaethje accidentally lifted the towel as a nude Holloway weighed in ahead of UFC 218.
Check out the faceoff in the video above.
