Advertisement

UFC 300 bout order announced: Bo Nickal gets surprising main card slot

Mike
·1 min read
12

With the lineup for the historic UFC 300 event next month now complete, the promotion has announced the bout order – with arguably one surprising twist.

UFC 300 takes place April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN) and featureds 12 current or former champions. It is headlined by a light heavyweight title showdown between champ Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and former titleholder Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC).

There are ranked names up and down, but the one matchup that does not feature a ranked fighter on either side will occupy one of the five main card slots. The middleweight clash between heavily hyped prospect Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) and Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) is getting some elite placement.

The promotion announced the full UFC 300 bout order during Saturday’s UFC 299 event, and Nickal vs. Brundage landing where it did surprised many.

Check out the final 13-fight card for UFC 300 below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – for light heavyweight title

  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for strawweight title

  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for BMF title

  • Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

  • Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

  • Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie