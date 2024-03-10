UFC 300 bout order announced: Bo Nickal gets surprising main card slot
With the lineup for the historic UFC 300 event next month now complete, the promotion has announced the bout order – with arguably one surprising twist.
UFC 300 takes place April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN) and featureds 12 current or former champions. It is headlined by a light heavyweight title showdown between champ Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and former titleholder Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC).
There are ranked names up and down, but the one matchup that does not feature a ranked fighter on either side will occupy one of the five main card slots. The middleweight clash between heavily hyped prospect Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) and Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) is getting some elite placement.
The promotion announced the full UFC 300 bout order during Saturday’s UFC 299 event, and Nickal vs. Brundage landing where it did surprised many.
Check out the final 13-fight card for UFC 300 below:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – for light heavyweight title
Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for strawweight title
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for BMF title
Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner
