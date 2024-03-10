UFC 300 bout order announced: Bo Nickal gets surprising main card slot

With the lineup for the historic UFC 300 event next month now complete, the promotion has announced the bout order – with arguably one surprising twist.

UFC 300 takes place April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN) and featureds 12 current or former champions. It is headlined by a light heavyweight title showdown between champ Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and former titleholder Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC).

There are ranked names up and down, but the one matchup that does not feature a ranked fighter on either side will occupy one of the five main card slots. The middleweight clash between heavily hyped prospect Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) and Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) is getting some elite placement.

The promotion announced the full UFC 300 bout order during Saturday’s UFC 299 event, and Nickal vs. Brundage landing where it did surprised many.

Check out the final 13-fight card for UFC 300 below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – for light heavyweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for BMF title

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie