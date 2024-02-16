UFC 298 weigh-in results and live video stream

IRVINE, Calif. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 298 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Irvine, Calif., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 8 p.m. ET at Honda Center in nearby Anaheim. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) and unbeaten challenger Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC 298 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski () vs. Ilia Topuria () – for featherweight title

Paulo Costa () vs. Robert Whittaker ()

Ian Machado Garry () vs. Geoff Neal ()

Henry Cejudo () vs. Merab Dvalishvili ()

Anthony Hernandez () vs. Roman Kopylov ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern () vs. Amanda Lemos ()

Rinya Nakamura () vs. Carlos Vera ()

Zhang Mingyang () vs. Brendson Ribeiro ()

Danny Barlow () vs. Josh Quinlan ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Oban Elliott () vs. Val Woodburn ()

Andrea Lee () vs. Miranda Maverick ()

