UFC 297 weigh-in results and live video stream

TORONTO – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 297 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Toronto and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) was first to step on the scale in the two-hour window and weighed 184.75 pounds. Challenger Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) was a full pound under the title limit at 184 for the main event.

Champ Sean Strickland and challenger Dricus Du Plessis both look SHREDDED at weigh-ins for Saturday's #UFC297 main event. They put in the work for this one. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TVXHbQUXL4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 19, 2024

In the co-feature, former women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC) was 134.8 pounds for her vacant title bout against Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC), who was 135 for a shot at the belt vacated by Amanda Nunes.

The stage is set for a new champion to be crowned after Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva made weight for #UFC297. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VMh9ICQlFw — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 19, 2024

The full UFC 297 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (184) – for middleweight title

Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135) – for vacant women’s bantamweight title

Neil Magny () vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Chris Curtis (185.25)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Garrett Armfield (135.25) vs. Brad Katona (136)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson ()

Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras ()

Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs. Sam Patterson (169.5)

Priscila Cachoeira (133.5) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (133) – moved to bantamweight after initial flyweight contract weight

Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Malcolm Gordon ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 297.

