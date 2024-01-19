Advertisement

UFC 297 weigh-in results and live video stream

MMA Junkie Staff
·2 min read

TORONTO – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 297 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Toronto and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) was first to step on the scale in the two-hour window and weighed 184.75 pounds. Challenger Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) was a full pound under the title limit at 184 for the main event.

In the co-feature, former women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC) was 134.8 pounds for her vacant title bout against Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC), who was 135 for a shot at the belt vacated by Amanda Nunes.

The full UFC 297 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (184) – for middleweight title

  • Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135) – for vacant women’s bantamweight title

  • Neil Magny () vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

  • Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Chris Curtis (185.25)

  • Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Garrett Armfield (135.25) vs. Brad Katona (136)

  • Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson ()

  • Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras ()

  • Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs. Sam Patterson (169.5)

  • Priscila Cachoeira (133.5) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (133) – moved to bantamweight after initial flyweight contract weight

  • Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Malcolm Gordon ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 297.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie