UFC 297: Make your predictions for Strickland vs. Du Plessis, Pennington vs. Bueno Silva title fights

We want your predictions for UFC 297 in Toronto with Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis and Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva and more.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 297 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 297 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon

Records: Flick (16-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Gordon (14-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Past five: Flick 3-2, Gordon 2-3

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Gordon -120, Flick +100

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jimmy-flick-vs-malco” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Records: Cachoeira (12-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC), Jasudavicius (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Cachoeira 3-2, Jasudavicius 3-2

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Jasudavicius -345, Cachoeira +275

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-priscila-cachoeira-v-cW8F” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Records: Lainesse (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Patterson (10-2-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Lainesse 3-2, Patterson 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.15.24): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-yohan-lainesse-vs-sa” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Records: Robertson (12-8 MMA, 9-6 UFC), Viana (13-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC)

Past five: Robertson 3-2, Viana 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Robertson -190, Viana +160

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-gillian-robertson-vs-plHL” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Records: Sidey (10-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Taveras (9-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Sidey 5-0, Taveras 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.15.24): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-serhiy-sidey-vs-ramo” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Records: Jourdain (15-6-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC), Woodson (10-1-1 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC)

Past five: Jourdain 3-2, Woodson 3-1-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Jourdain -175, Woodson +135

[opinary poll=”pick-for-charles-jourdain-vs-sean-woodso” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona

Records: Armfield (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Katona (13-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Armfield 4-1, Katona 5-0

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Katona -190, Armfield +260

[opinary poll=”pick-for-garrett-armfield-vs-brad-katona” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Records: Allen (19-2 MMA, 10-1 UFC), Evloev (17-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC)

Past five: Allen 4-1, Evloev 5-0

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: Allen No. 7, Evloev No. 8

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Evloev -165, Allen +140

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-arnold-allen-vs-movs” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis

Records: Barriault (16-6 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Curtis (30-10 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Past five: Barriault 3-2, Curtis 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Curtis honorable mention

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Curtis -165, Barriault +140

[opinary poll=”pick-for-marcandre-barriault-vs-chris-cu” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Records: Magny (28-11 MMA, 21-10 UFC), Malott (10-1-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Magny 2-3, Malott 5-0

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Malott -250, Magny +205

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-neil-magny-vs-mike-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Records: Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC), Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)

Past five: Pennington 5-0, Bueno Silva 3-1-1

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: Pennington No. 2, honorable mention women’s pound-for-pound; Bueno Silva No. 4

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Bueno Silva -165, Pennington +140

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-raquel-pennington-vs-5fWd” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Records: Strickland (28-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC), Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 4p-0 UFC)

Past five: Strickland 3-2, Du Plessis 5-0

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Strickland No. 1, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Du Plessis No. 4

Odds (as of 01.15.24): Strickland -130, Du Plessis +115

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-sean-strickland-vs-d” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC 297 fight card (as of Jan. 15, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis – for middleweight title

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – for vacant women’s bantamweight title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)

Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon

