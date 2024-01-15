UFC 297: Make your predictions for Strickland vs. Du Plessis, Pennington vs. Bueno Silva title fights
Make picks for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval and more at UFC 297
We want your predictions for UFC 297 in Toronto with Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis and Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva and more.
We want your predictions for UFC 297 in Toronto.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 297 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 297 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon
Records: Flick (16-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Gordon (14-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC)
Past five: Flick 3-2, Gordon 2-3
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Gordon -120, Flick +100
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jimmy-flick-vs-malco” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Records: Cachoeira (12-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC), Jasudavicius (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Cachoeira 3-2, Jasudavicius 3-2
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Jasudavicius -345, Cachoeira +275
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-priscila-cachoeira-v-cW8F” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson
Records: Lainesse (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Patterson (10-2-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Lainesse 3-2, Patterson 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 01.15.24): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-yohan-lainesse-vs-sa” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana
Records: Robertson (12-8 MMA, 9-6 UFC), Viana (13-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC)
Past five: Robertson 3-2, Viana 3-2
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Robertson -190, Viana +160
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-gillian-robertson-vs-plHL” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras
Records: Sidey (10-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Taveras (9-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Sidey 5-0, Taveras 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 01.15.24): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-serhiy-sidey-vs-ramo” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
Records: Jourdain (15-6-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC), Woodson (10-1-1 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC)
Past five: Jourdain 3-2, Woodson 3-1-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Jourdain -175, Woodson +135
[opinary poll=”pick-for-charles-jourdain-vs-sean-woodso” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona
Records: Armfield (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Katona (13-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Armfield 4-1, Katona 5-0
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Katona -190, Armfield +260
[opinary poll=”pick-for-garrett-armfield-vs-brad-katona” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev
Records: Allen (19-2 MMA, 10-1 UFC), Evloev (17-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC)
Past five: Allen 4-1, Evloev 5-0
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: Allen No. 7, Evloev No. 8
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Evloev -165, Allen +140
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-arnold-allen-vs-movs” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis
Records: Barriault (16-6 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Curtis (30-10 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Past five: Barriault 3-2, Curtis 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: Curtis honorable mention
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Curtis -165, Barriault +140
[opinary poll=”pick-for-marcandre-barriault-vs-chris-cu” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott
Records: Magny (28-11 MMA, 21-10 UFC), Malott (10-1-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Past five: Magny 2-3, Malott 5-0
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Malott -250, Magny +205
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-neil-magny-vs-mike-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Records: Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC), Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)
Past five: Pennington 5-0, Bueno Silva 3-1-1
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: Pennington No. 2, honorable mention women’s pound-for-pound; Bueno Silva No. 4
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Bueno Silva -165, Pennington +140
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-raquel-pennington-vs-5fWd” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Records: Strickland (28-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC), Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 4p-0 UFC)
Past five: Strickland 3-2, Du Plessis 5-0
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: Strickland No. 1, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Du Plessis No. 4
Odds (as of 01.15.24): Strickland -130, Du Plessis +115
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-sean-strickland-vs-d” customer=”mmajunkie”>
UFC 297 fight card (as of Jan. 15, noon ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis – for middleweight title
Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – for vacant women’s bantamweight title
Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis
Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)
Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona
Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras
Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon