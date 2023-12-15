UFC 296 video: Tony Ferguson, Paddy Pimblett get intense during pre-fight faceoff

LAS VEGAS – With two title fights on the main card, Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett might be the bout that has most fans interested.

Thursday following a UFC 296 pre-fight news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Ferguson (25-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) and Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) went eye-to-eye for the first time – and things got intense.

After heavy trash talk at the #UFC296 presser, Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett finally came face-to-face for a staredown. pic.twitter.com/JdzO3d3Xgs — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 15, 2023

During the lead-up to Saturday’s lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena, Ferguson has vented frustration with Pimblett and promised to “cut him” when they fight. Pimblett has largely shrugged off the verbal jabs as “Tony being Tony.” The mixture of the two approaches blended into an interesting faceoff.

Check out the Ferguson vs. Pimblett faceoff in the video above.

