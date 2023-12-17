UFC 296 video: Ariane Lipski contorts Casey O’Neill’s arm for gruesome submission

LAS VEGAS – Ariane Lipski is nicknamed the “Queen of Violence” for a reason and it showed at UFC 296.

On the preliminary card, Lipski (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) torqued Casey O'Neill’s arm in the wrong direction, which resulted in a nasty armbar submission victory at 1:18 of Round 2. The flyweight bout took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The finish began with a hard punch from Lipski that put O’Neill (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) on roller skates. As O’Neill’s brain worked to reconnect with her body, Lispki continued the attack. She pushed forward with punches and eventually tossed O’Neill down.

Once on top, Lipksi pounded away. The arm presented itself and Lipski grabbed hold. She leveraged until O’Neill’s arm was bent in the wrong direction, at which point O’Neill tapped. Referee Mark Smith didn’t see the tap, but in a classy move, Lipski let go.

The crowd let out a resounding groan when the angle of the arm was shown on the instant replay, but O’Neill did not appear to be significantly injured afterward.

THE QUEEN OF VIOLENCE DOES IT AGAIN @Ariane_lipski gets the tap and her third win in a row at #UFC296! pic.twitter.com/KPhgUXHBPb — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

With the victory, Lipski extends her winning streak to three. She defeated JJ Aldrich and Melissa Gatto with back-to-back decisions, leading into Saturday’s fight.

O’Neill has lost back-to-back fights and finishes 2023 with a 0-2 record.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 296 results include:

Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 1:18

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:25

Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:32

Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:56

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie