UFC 296 video: Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval seamlessly make championship weight

LAS VEGAS – Saturday’s UFC 296 co-feature flyweight title fight is set after champion and challenger made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC 296, which takes place Saturday at at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and challenger Brandon Royval (15-6 MMA, 5-2 UFC) headed to the scale for their official weigh-ins.

Royval weighed in first out of all fighters and smiled as he came in below the championship limit at 124.5 pounds. Pantoja followed shortly thereafter and hit 125 pounds on the nose.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie