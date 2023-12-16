UFC 296 live tracker: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, Pantoja-Royval updates, highlights, analysis

After a heated fight week promotion, welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington will meet in Saturday's main event at UFC 296. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It’s the last day of the year to watch some UFC action, including the two world title fights headlining UFC 296 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who is 21-3 overall and unbeaten in his past 12 fights, will defend his title belt against No. 3-ranked Colby Covington in the main event. "Chaos" is 1-2 in title fights, with two losses to former champion Kamaru Usman and a win over Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018 for the interim welterweight title, which he was later stripped of due to injury.

Edwards shocked the world when he won the title via a late head-kick knockout of Usman in August 2022. Usman had defeated Edwards in 2015 when they were both welterweight contenders. But Edwards made sure his title win over Usman was no fluke when they met in a rubber match earlier this year at UFC 286, as Edwards won via unanimous decision.

Edwards is currently a -150 favorite at BetMGM, with Covington at +125. Edwards by decision is +150, while Covington by decision is +225.

In the co-main event, champion Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval will battle for the flyweight championship. The bout is a rematch of their August 2021 matchup, which Pantoja won via submission with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Also on the main card is a welterweight bout between undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov and veteran Stephen Thompson, as well as a lightweight tilt featuring former interim champion Tony Ferguson and rising contender Paddy Pimblett. Featherweights Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell open the pay-per-view card in a short-notice fight after Emmett's original opponent, Giga Chikadze, injured his groin in training and was forced to withdraw.

For complete coverage of UFC 296, stay here on Yahoo Sports and follow our live updates below (starting at 6:30 p.m. ET) throughout the entire event.

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) (-160) vs. Colby Covington (+135)

• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) (-190) vs. Brandon Royval (+160)

• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (+450) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (-650)

• Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett (-300) vs. Tony Ferguson (+240)

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett (+185) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-225)

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington prelims, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield (+220) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-270)

• Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana (-185) vs. Karol Rosa (+155)

• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt (-185) vs. Brian Kelleher (+155)

• Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill (-190) vs. Ariane Lipski (+160)

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington early prelims, odds (Start time 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (-170) vs. Cody Durden (+140)

• Featherweight: Andre Fili (-175) vs. Lucas Almeida (+145)

• Heavyweight: Martin Buday (-135) vs. Shamil Gaziev (+115)

How to watch UFC 296 without cable

ExpressVPN Stream UFC 295 through TNT Sports and save on PPV with ExpressVPN $56 at ExpressVPN

ESPN+ Order UFC 295 through ESPN+ $80 at ESPN

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 296 on Saturday

(Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) UFC 296 on ESPN+ Order UFC 296 on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 296 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 296 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 296 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80 at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 296 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the U.S.

ExpressVPN Stream UFC 296 through TNT Sports and save on PPV with ExpressVPN $56 at ExpressVPN

ESPN+ Order UFC 296 through ESPN+ $80 at ESPN

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.