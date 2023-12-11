UFC 296 ‘Embedded,’ No. 1: ‘No one’s gonna beat me while Donald Trump is in attendance’

The UFC is back for its final pay-per-view of 2023, and the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 296 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, welterweight champion Leon Edwards puts his belt on the line against former interim champ Colby Covington. And in the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Brandon Royval in a rematch of a 2021 bout that Pantoja won by submission.

The UFC 296 main card also features Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson in a key welterweight bout; legend Tony Ferguson vs. rising star Paddy Pimblett at lightweight; and another welterweight encounter between Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque.

The first episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett bring the UK to the PI. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson teaches his craft. Champ Alexandre Pantoja trains in Florida; Brandon Royval hits the ice. Colby Covington shows off his digs.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie