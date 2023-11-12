UFC 295 video: New Yorker Jared Gordon brutally blasts Mark Madsen for TKO

NEW YORK – Jared Gordon has special connections with Madison Square Garden, and now his name will be associated with it in the history books.

In the same building his grandfather competed as a boxer and the same building attached to Penn Station, where Gordon (20-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC) used to shoot heroin, “Flash” lived up to his nickname Saturday with a knockout of Mark Madsen (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) at UFC 295. The stoppage came at 4:42 of Round 1.

The finish began against the cage as Gordon landed a big right hand and followed it up with more punches on the ground. Madsen covered up, prompting referee Marc Goddard to dive in.

With the victory, Gordon reenters the win column after a two-fight winless streak (one loss and one no contest). Madsen enters a two-fight skid for the first time in his career.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 295 results include:

Jared Gordon def. Mark Madsen via knockout (strikes) – Round 1, 4:42

John Castaneda def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joshua Van def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:49

