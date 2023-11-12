UFC 295 video: New Yorker Jared Gordon brutally blasts Mark Madsen for TKO
NEW YORK – Jared Gordon has special connections with Madison Square Garden, and now his name will be associated with it in the history books.
In the same building his grandfather competed as a boxer and the same building attached to Penn Station, where Gordon (20-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC) used to shoot heroin, “Flash” lived up to his nickname Saturday with a knockout of Mark Madsen (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) at UFC 295. The stoppage came at 4:42 of Round 1.
The finish began against the cage as Gordon landed a big right hand and followed it up with more punches on the ground. Madsen covered up, prompting referee Marc Goddard to dive in.
JARED GORDON IN A FLASH ⚡️
Stream #UFC295 NOW on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/2KZBNgp0yD pic.twitter.com/zMRMaiuQNE
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023
With the victory, Gordon reenters the win column after a two-fight winless streak (one loss and one no contest). Madsen enters a two-fight skid for the first time in his career.
Up-to-the-minute UFC 295 results include:
Jared Gordon def. Mark Madsen via knockout (strikes) – Round 1, 4:42
John Castaneda def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Joshua Van def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:49
