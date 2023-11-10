UFC 295 video: Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall have friendly final faceoff for interim title fight

NEW YORK – Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall crossed paths for the final time on Friday before sharing the octagon to determine an interim heavyweight champion at UFC 295.

After Jon Jones suffered an injury that forced a shakeup to the title picture, the UFC implemented an interim belt, picking Pavlovich (17-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC) to collide in Saturday’s co-main event at Madison Square Garden.

Following a respect build up to the short-notice affair, Pavlovich and Aspinall were intense yet respectful when they came face-to-face one more time at ceremonial weigh-ins.

Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall size each other once more before deciding an interim champ at #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/ep2EYE2wkX — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 10, 2023

The UFC 295 main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie