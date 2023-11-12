UFC 295 time: When does Prochazka vs Pereira start in UK and US tonight?

Jiri Prochazka will bid to regain the UFC light-heavyweight title tonight, taking on ex-middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant belt.

Prochazka, the UFC’s first-ever Czech champion, was forced to vacate the title due to injury in 2022, and he will challenge for the gold again at UFC 295, headlining against Brazilian Pereira.

The pair were due to clash in the co-main event at Madison Square Garden, but Jon Jones’s heavyweight title defence against Stipe Miocic was cancelled when Jones suffered an injury in October.

As a result, the original co-main event was elevated, while the new co-main event sees Britain’s Tom Aspinall fight Russia’s Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight belt. The winner of that bout should be in line to challenge Jones in 2024 – possibly leaving former champ Miocic out in the cold.

When is UFC 295?

The event is set to take place on Saturday 11 November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 12 November (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Prochazka – 11/10; Pereira – 13/20

Pavlovich – 10/11; Aspinall – 10/11

Full card (subject to change)

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall will challenge for the interim title in the co-main event (PA)

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title)

Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola via first-round knockout (head kick, 1:31)

Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini via first-round knockout (punches, 1:30)

Prelims

Steve Erceg def. Alessandro Costa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Loopy Godinez def. Tabatha Ricci via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Mateusz Rebecki def. Roosevelt Roberts via first-round submission (armbar, 3:08)

Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev fight to majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Early prelims

Jared Gordon def. Mark Madsen via first-round TKO (4:42)

John Castaneda def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joshua Van def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja via first-round TKO (0:49)