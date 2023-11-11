UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)
UFC 295 takes place Saturday headlined by two title fights, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) meet for the vacant 205-pound title. Pereira will attempt to become the UFC’s newest two-division titleholder.
In the co-headliner, the interim heavyweight title is on the line between Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who are fighting for that belt after champ Jon Jones suffered an injury training for his fight with Stipe Miocic, which was the card’s original headliner.
UFC 295 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – for vacant light heavyweight title
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – for interim heavyweight title
Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)
Alessandro Costa vs. Stephen Erceg
Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 295.