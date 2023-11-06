UFC 295: Make your predictions for Prochazka-Pereira, Pavlovich-Aspinall title fights in New York
We want your predictions for UFC 295 in New York.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 295 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 295 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
Records: Buzukja (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Emmers (19-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Buzukja 4-1, Emmers 2-3
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Emmers (-310), Buzukja (+250)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-dennis-buzukja-vs-ja” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van
Records: Borjas (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Van (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Borjas 4-1, Van 5-0
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Van (-235), Borjas (+190)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-kevin-borjas-vs-josh” customer=”mmajunkie”>
John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Records: Castaneda (20-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Kang (19-9 MMA, 8-3 UFC)
Past five: Castaneda 3-2, Kang 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Castaneda (-155), Kang (+130)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-john-castaneda-vs-ky” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
Records: Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Past five: Gordon 3-2, Madsen 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Gordon (-175), Madsen (+145)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jared-gordon-vs-mark” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Alessandro Costa vs. Stephen Erceg
Records: Costa (13-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Erceg (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Costa 4-1, Erceg 5-0
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Erceg (-135), Costa (+115)
[opinary poll=”pick-for-alessandro-costa-vs-stephen-erc” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Records: Borshchev (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Sadykhov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Borshchev 3-2, Sadykhov 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Sadykhov (-150), Borshchev (+125)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-viacheslav-borshchev-VeJB” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci
Records: Godinez (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Ricci (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Past five: Godinez 4-1, Ricci 4-1
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Ricci No. 12, Godinez No. 15
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Godinez (-140), Ricci (+120)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-loopy-godinez-vs-tab” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
Records: Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Past five: Lopes 3-2, Sabatini 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Sabatini (-135), Lopes (+115)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-diego-lopes-vs-pat-s” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Records: Frevola (11-3-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC), Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Past five: Frevola 3-2, Saint-Denis 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Saint-Denis (-190), Frevola (+175)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-matt-frevola-vs-beno” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
Records: Andrade (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC), Dern (13-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC)
Past five: Andrade 2-3, Dern 3-2
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Dern No. 9, Andrade No. 10
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Dern (-190), Andrade (+160)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jessica-andrade-vs-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall
Records: Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Past five: Pavlovich 5-0, Aspinall 4-1
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: Pavlovich No. 3, Aspinall No. 7
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Aspinall (-120), Pavlovich (+100)
[opinary poll=”pick-for-sergei-pavlovich-vs-tom-aspinal” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
Records: Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Past five: Prochazka 5-0, Pereira 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Prochazka No. 2; Pereira No. 3 middleweight, No. 10 light heavyweight, honorable mention pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 11.06.23): Pereira (-125), Prochazka (+105)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jiri-prochazka-vs-al” customer=”mmajunkie”>
UFC 295 fight card (as of Nov. 6, 8 a.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – for vacant light heavyweight title
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – for interim heavyweight title
Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)
Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Alessandro Costa vs. Stephen Erceg
Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van
Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 295.