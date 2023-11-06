UFC 295: Make your predictions for Prochazka-Pereira, Pavlovich-Aspinall title fights in New York

We want your predictions for UFC 295 in New York.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 295 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 295 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Records: Buzukja (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Emmers (19-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: Buzukja 4-1, Emmers 2-3

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Emmers (-310), Buzukja (+250)

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Records: Borjas (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Van (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Borjas 4-1, Van 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Van (-235), Borjas (+190)

John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Records: Castaneda (20-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Kang (19-9 MMA, 8-3 UFC)

Past five: Castaneda 3-2, Kang 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Castaneda (-155), Kang (+130)

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Records: Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Past five: Gordon 3-2, Madsen 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Gordon (-175), Madsen (+145)

Alessandro Costa vs. Stephen Erceg

Records: Costa (13-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Erceg (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Costa 4-1, Erceg 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Erceg (-135), Costa (+115)

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Records: Borshchev (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Sadykhov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Borshchev 3-2, Sadykhov 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Sadykhov (-150), Borshchev (+125)

Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci

Records: Godinez (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Ricci (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Past five: Godinez 4-1, Ricci 4-1

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Ricci No. 12, Godinez No. 15

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Godinez (-140), Ricci (+120)

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Records: Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Lopes 3-2, Sabatini 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Sabatini (-135), Lopes (+115)

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Records: Frevola (11-3-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC), Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Past five: Frevola 3-2, Saint-Denis 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Saint-Denis (-190), Frevola (+175)

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Records: Andrade (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC), Dern (13-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC)

Past five: Andrade 2-3, Dern 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Dern No. 9, Andrade No. 10

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Dern (-190), Andrade (+160)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Records: Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Past five: Pavlovich 5-0, Aspinall 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: Pavlovich No. 3, Aspinall No. 7

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Aspinall (-120), Pavlovich (+100)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Records: Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Prochazka 5-0, Pereira 4-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Prochazka No. 2; Pereira No. 3 middleweight, No. 10 light heavyweight, honorable mention pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 11.06.23): Pereira (-125), Prochazka (+105)

UFC 295 fight card (as of Nov. 6, 8 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – for vacant light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – for interim heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)

Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Alessandro Costa vs. Stephen Erceg

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 295.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie