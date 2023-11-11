UFC 295 live updates: Highlights, odds, results, analysis as Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira face-off

After UFC 295 lost its historic main event between heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who many consider the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and former champion Stipe Miocic, the UFC was quick to ensure the heavyweight division would not be held up.

Jones severely injured his chest during training for the Miocic bout, which would have been his first title defense at heavyweight, so in its stead the UFC elevated the light heavyweight title bout between ex-light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-middleweight champion Alex Pereira from the co-main to the main event.

Then, the promotion added a bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title as Saturday's new co-main event. Aspinall and Pavlovich, who are both in the Top 4 of the UFC's heavyweight rankings, had been on a collision course. Their bout will crown the interim champion who will likely face the winner of Jones versus Miocic (if that fight ever happens).

So fight fans are still in for a treat as two fascinating title bouts headline the card from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole is cageside and will be providing live updates and analysis for the entire event. Follow along with him and Yahoo Sports below.

UFC 295 live results, highlights, analysis

UFC 295 main card odds, results, highlights (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight championship: Jiří Procházka (+105) vs. Alex Pereira (-125)

• Interim heavyweight championship: Tom Aspinall (-115) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-105)

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade (+165) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-205)

• Lightweight: Matt Frevola (+200) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-250)

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes (EV) vs. Pat Sabatini (-120)

UFC 295 prelims odds, results, highlights (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Alessandro Costa (+165) vs. Steve Erceg (-200)

• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (+135) vs. Loopy Godinez (-165)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (-800) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (+500)

• Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (-130) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (+110)

UFC 295 early prelims odds, results, highlights (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jared Gordon (-210) vs. Mark O. Madsen (+170)

• Bantamweight: John Castaneda (-145) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+120)

• Flyweight: Joshua Van (-225) vs. Kevin Borjas (+185)

• Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja (+210) vs. Jamall Emmers (-260)

Opponents Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Alex Pereira of Brazil face off during the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Chris Unger via Getty Images)

How to watch UFC 295 without cable

ExpressVPN Stream UFC 295 through TNT Sports and save on PPV with ExpressVPN $56 at ExpressVPN

ESPN+ Order UFC 295 through ESPN+ $80 at ESPN

Where to stream UFC 295

(Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images UFC 295 on ESPN+ Order UFC 295 on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 295 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 295 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 295 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80 at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 295 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US

