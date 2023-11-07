UFC 295 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan gets first assignment in three months

The 13th and penultimate numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 295 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the show have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans – and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 295 broadcast

Madison Square Garden

UFC 295’s main card airs on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary-card lineup is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET and airs on ESPNews/streams on ESPN+, following early prelims, which begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 295 weigh-in show

Chris Weidman

Dan Hellie will host the official UFC 295 weigh-in show on Friday at 9 a.m. ET.

He’ll be joined by Laura Sanko, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

UFC 295 roving reporter

Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC 295 card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 295 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer in history will do his thing once again at UFC 295. The legendary Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 295 desk analysts

Anthony Smith

Veteran broadcaster Michael Eaves will host the UFC 295 post-fight show.

Former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith and boxing legend Teddy Atlas will serve as desk analysts for the event.

UFC 295 cageside commentators

Daniel Cormier

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside.

He will command play-by-play alongside color commentators, former two-division champion Cormier and Joe Rogan, who will unite in the booth for the first time since UFC 292 in August.

Din Thomas will also occasionally join the booth throughout the broadcast as the coach-analyst for the event.

