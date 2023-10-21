UFC 294 video: Mike Breedan rallies to knock out Anshul Jubli for first octagon win

ABU DHABI – Mike Breedan had the dog in him at UFC 294.

Breedan (11-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC) withstood an early storm then unleashed an onslaught on Anshul Jubli (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) to score the knockout at the 3:00 mark of Round 3 in their lightweight bout Saturday at Etihad Arena. The win marked Breedan’s first in the UFC after dropping his first three.

MIKE BREEDEN WITH THE FIRST KO OF #UFC294 💥 Stream the prelims NOW on @ESPNPlus and @espnmma YouTube. pic.twitter.com/V1sKbzYipH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023

Breedan absorbed a lot of punishment from Jubli early, but managed to turn the tide in the latter part of the fight. Breedan was in a flow state, taunting, barking, and screaming “U.S.A.” in Jubli’s face before planting him with a big right hand for the finish. Despite the entertaining, back-and-forth scrap, Breedan will not be eligible for a bonus due to missing weight by 3.5 pounds.

India’s Jubli, winner of Road to UFC, suffered his first professional defeat.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 294 results include:

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli via knockout (strikes) – Round 3, 3:00

Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Viktoriia Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 30-27)

