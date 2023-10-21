UFC 294 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Makhachev and Chimaev vs Usman – fight updates and results tonight

UFC 294 will culminate in two huge fights tonight, both of which came together on short notice. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski steps in on 11 days’ notice to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, after the co-main event sees Kamaru Usman face Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days’ notice.

Australian Volkanovski, who holds the featherweight belt, lost a narrow decision to Makhachev in Perth in February, but the 35-year-old has the chance to avenge that defeat in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Makhachev, 30, was due to rematch Charles Oliveira this evening, 364 days after submitting the former champion to win the vacant lightweight title in the very same arena. However, a cut above Oliveira’s eye forced the Brazilian out of UFC 294, allowing Volkanovski to step in.

Similarly, Brazil’s Paulo Costa withdrew from his scheduled clash with Chimaev, citing the need for further surgeries on an injured elbow, and it was Usman who answered the UFC’s call for a replacement. The former welterweight champion will make his middleweight debut here, against one of MMA’s most fearsome prospects in the unbeaten Chimaev.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 294 main card and prelims, below.

Main event: Alex Volkanovski challenges Islam Makhachev for lightweight belt on 11 days’ notice

Featherweight champ Volkanovski replaces the injured Charles Oliveira

Russian Makhachev outpointed Volkanovski on the Australian’s home turf in February

Co-main event: Kamaru Usman replaces Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days’ notice

Ex-welterweight champ Usman makes middleweight debut against the unbeaten prospect

UFC 294 LIVE: Makhachev demands two words from Volkanovski at press conference

17:51 , Alex Pattle

Makhachev and Volkanovski obviously share a mutual respect, but there’s an antagonism there as well...

Here’s an example of that:

UFC 294 LIVE: Fighter gambles show best and worst of the UFC

17:50 , Alex Pattle

Here’s our preview of the UFC 294 main event, also touching on Usman vs Chimaev, and why fighters’ gambles at this event show the best and worst of the UFC...

UFC 294 LIVE: Usman responds to injury rumours ahead of Chimaev test

17:46 , Alex Pattle

And Kamaru Usman had some stern words for one or two fans this week, after a rumour spread that the “Nigerian Nightmare” suffered a knee injury at his open workout...

Here’s what he had to say:

UFC 294 LIVE: Volkanovski admits it’s ‘crazy’ to fight Makhachev on short notice

17:40 , Alex Pattle

Here’s some of what Volkanovski had to say last week, with the rest in the article below:

“I’m the man for the job, If anyone can do this on 12 days’ notice, off the couch, it’s me. I get to go and shock the world in... how many days is it? Eleven days or something like that. It’s pretty crazy, [but] luckily I’m always training. Have I been on holidays? Yeah. Have I had a couple drinks here and there? Yeah, I have, but I guess that makes me feel a little fresher, so I’m really excited. It’s a bit different, I don’t feel worn out.

“A lot of people talk the talk, not many people walk the walk. I get to prove once again that I’ve got them big cajones. It’s crazy, it really is. It was a shock to me [... but] I was starting to get a little bored, so now we make things exciting. Let’s go out and finish this guy. No pressure on me, baby, no pressure at all. All the pressure’s on him. I’m coming off the couch; you better do something about it!”

More here:

UFC 294 LIVE: Card in full ahead of seismic main and co-main events

17:38 , Alex Pattle

Take a look at the entire undercard, below, as we build towards a huge main and co-main event. A few prelim results are already in the books, and we’ll have live undercard updates for you very soon.

Here are the results so far:

Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli via third-round KO (3:00)

Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Viktoriia Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 294 LIVE: How to watch fights online and on TV

17:22 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

UFC 294 LIVE: What time do fights start tonight?

17:16 , Alex Pattle

UFC 294 takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi tonight. The prelim fights are under way – and we’ll have live updates for you very shortly – with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

17:05 , Alex Pattle

