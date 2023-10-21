UFC 294 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Makhachev and Chimaev vs Usman – fight updates and results tonight

UFC 294 will culminate in two huge fights tonight, both of which came together on short notice. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski steps in on 11 days’ notice to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, after the co-main event sees Kamaru Usman face Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days’ notice.

Australian Volkanovski, who holds the featherweight belt, lost a narrow decision to Makhachev in Perth in February, but the 35-year-old has the chance to avenge that defeat in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Makhachev, 31, was due to rematch Charles Oliveira this evening, 364 days after submitting the former champion to win the vacant lightweight title in the very same arena. However, a cut above Oliveira’s eye forced the Brazilian out of UFC 294, allowing Volkanovski to step in.

Similarly, Brazil’s Paulo Costa withdrew from his scheduled clash with Chimaev, citing the need for further surgeries on an injured elbow, and it was Usman who answered the UFC’s call for a replacement. The former welterweight champion will make his middleweight debut here, against one of MMA’s most fearsome prospects in the unbeaten Chimaev.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 294 main card and prelims, below.

Main event: Alex Volkanovski challenges Islam Makhachev for lightweight belt on 11 days’ notice

Featherweight champ Volkanovski replaces the injured Charles Oliveira

Russian Makhachev outpointed Volkanovski on the Australian’s home turf in February

Co-main event: Khamzat Chimaev beats Kamaru Usman via majority decision

Usman stepped in for Paulo Costa on 10 days’ notice and moved up to middleweight for clash with Chimaev

Chimaev stays unbeaten with mature performance, as Usman comes up short despite valiant showing

21:11 , Alex Pattle

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via first-round KO (head kick and hammer fists, 3:06).

“Congratulations,” Volk tells Islam after the result is declared.

No disputing it now; Islam is the pound-for-pound No 1. Jon Jones’s past indiscretions with performance-enhancing substances count against him, in our list.

21:09 , Alex Pattle

The fighters embrace.

Makhachev tells Daniel Cormier at ringside: “I told you, I told everybody.”

He did. His left shin skimmed off Volk’s head and dropped the Aussie, who could not defend against the ensuing onslaught of hammer fists.

Somewhere in that flurry, Volk was cut badly across his eyebrow – I believe.

21:07 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Hard left hook lands clean to the head of Volk! But he seems unfazed.

OH! A HEAD KICK WOBBLES AND DROPS VOLK, AND MAKHACHEV POURS ON HAMMER FISTS!

AND THE REFEREE STEPS IN! WOWWWWWW!

Volk’s face is a bloody mess!

21:06 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

A touch of gloves and we’re under way. Volk stands orthodox; Makhachev stands southpaw and kicks low early.

Lots of jab feints from both men, with Makhachev pressing forward. Volk said he wants an early finish; he doesn’t want to test his gas tank as Usman had to against Chimaev.

Now Volk kicks low but is caught on the end of a jab. Makhachev almost lands a head kick, then kicks to the body. Now the Russian shoots for a double-leg takedown, but he’s denied!

“Uh-uh,” says Volk as he defends it. The Aussie is forced back to the fence, though, but he reverses the position and fires off punches.

The pair grapple across the ring, with Makhachev landing a knee in the Thai clinch. Now they separate.

21:02 , Alex Pattle

“Let ‘em boo. I do my best work when they boo,” Volkanovski says, smiling as Bruce Buffer introduces him.

Makhachev is more stoic as he’s introduced.

Here, we, go!!!

20:58 , Alex Pattle

Now here comes the defending champion, to a very favourable reaction as expected.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski, Round 6, is moments away...

20:53 , Alex Pattle

And here comes Volkanovski to the sound of “Down Under” by Men At Work – as always!

“I’m coming for it all, baby,” the Australian tells the camera before emerging in front of a pro-Makhachev crowd.

20:51 , Alex Pattle

So, eight months after Islam Makhachev outpointed Alexander Volkanovski in a fiercely competitive lightweight-title clash, the pair meet in the Octagon again.

Whatever happens tonight, Volkanovski will remain the featherweight champion, but can he leave Abu Dhabi as the fifth dual-weight champion in UFC history?

His performance against Makhachev in February suggested that he has what it takes to get past the Russian, but he’s fighting on 11 days’ notice here.

The ring walks are moments away.

20:44 , Alex Pattle

Chimaev calls for a stop to the violence in Israel and Palestine, pays tribute to Usman, and receives his jiu-jitsu brown belt. What a moment.

20:42 , Alex Pattle

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28).

As impressive as I thought Usman’s showing was, that final scorecard is a tad kind on him in my opinion.

Indy Sport had it 29-27.

20:40 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Another takedown attempt by Chimaev, who goes from a double-leg to a single and gets it! He’s in Usman’s half-guard.

This is just what he needed. He has two minutes to control Usman and secure the win, or to look for a finish.

Chimaev has over six minutes of control time. Usman is punching him from underneath, but Chimaev has the Nigerian-American pretty flat.

Oh! Great scramble from Usman, though, to get free and stand! Only 20 seconds left, though...

One-two from Usman. Both men miss with hooks in a wild end to the round! Both land now!

The buzzer sounds, and the fighters embrace.

A valiant showing from Usman, against a fearsome, young prospect on short notice and in a new weight class. It won’t be enough, but fair play.

And fair play to Chimaev, for a mature performance against a former champion who was dominant for so long.

20:36 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

“You have to wrestle him, brother,” is the call from Chimaev’s corner. The Russian presses forward and shoots for a double-leg from range; Usman sees it coming from a mile off and steps away.

Usman switches stances back and forth. So does Chimaev. Both men are favouring southpaw, though. Big right hand from Usman!

Chimaev nearly lands one of his own! He tries for a takedown, but Usman denies him again! This fight is picking up again!

Short right hooks from both men in close. Usman was told by coach Trevor Wittman that he needed to win this round, and he’s going for it!

Lots of straight shots from him, then a failed takedown attempt; he should stick to the striking right now.

20:33 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Some boos from the crowd, who seem a bit restless. Usman kicks low again then tests Chimaev’s guard with a switch cross, after quickly going orthodox.

Usman may actually be slightly ahead in this round... The Indy Sport prediction was that Chimaev would start fast and fade, let’s see...

Usman blocks a head kick and feints a couple more takedowns. Hard cross from the ex-welterweight king! Now a good calf kick.

He feints another takedown then goes back to southpaw. He just misses with a cross.

Deeeeep double-leg shot from Chimaev! He lifts Usman and secures the takedown, and Usman is working on a guillotine, but his grip is more on Chimaev’s chest.

In fact, I’d say Usman is only worried about holding Chimaev in place, not going for an actual guillotine.

Indy Sport has it one round apiece, but a 10-8 for Chimaev in Round 1.

20:30 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Chimaev stands southpaw; Usman orthodox. Usman seems happy to just recover some energy here, fighting on such short notice.

He jabs to the body then kicks low and outside. Decent jab upstairs from Chimaev, who is moving his head a lot. Hard jab by Usman, though.

Usman reaches for the front leg of Chimaev, but seemingly just as a feint. Now he kicks heavily to the body of the Russian. And Chimaev returns the favour!

Chimaev is gently pressing forward, while Usman is circling to his own right. Chimaev is just out of range of a front kick to the body by Usman.

20:27 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

This round marks just the second time that Usman has ever been taken down in the UFC.

Chimaev continues to switch between strikes and a choke attempt. 37-2 is the strike stat, in favour of Chimaev.

The Russian ends the round on top.

20:26 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Chimaev is a little high on Usman’s back, meaning his balance is a bit off and his control is somewhat compromised. Still, he’s in a dominant position, and he’s going for the rear naked choke again...

More solid defence from Usman, but Chimaev gets off a couple of hard punches! Usman stands and continues to fight the choke...

Chimaev neatly switches hands, and he has the choke on! But Usman slams him down! The choke is off, but Usman still has the back!

20:24 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men are elite wrestlers, both have knockout power. Chimaev offers a glove touch, but Usman denies it.

He also denies a takedown early! But Chimaev switches from a double-leg to a single-leg, and he’s able to get a trip! Usman is still half-standing, but Chimaev has his back against the cage.

Now Usman is flattened out, and Chimaev is landing hammer fists to the top of his head! Usman tries to raise himself up, but he’s in such a tough position; he needs to be so wary of a rear naked choke...

“Kham-zat” is the chant in the Etihad Arena. Good defence from Usman, so far...

20:21 , Alex Pattle

One-inch reach advantage for Usman; two-inch height advantage for Chimaev.

Nigerian-American Usman, at 36, is seven years older than Chimaev.

The fighter introductions are under way, courtesy of Bruce Buffer.

I have butterflies, I can’t lie. This should be very interesting.

AND HERE WE GO!

20:18 , Alex Pattle

A great reaction for Russian-born Swede Chimaev, who is currently fighting out of the UAE.

Now here comes Usman, to more of a hostile reaction – as expected – but with a relaxed walkout.

Usman has been calling for this fight for months, and took it on just 10 days’ notice last week.

This week, he played down rumours that he sustained a knee injury on Wednesday. More below:

20:14 , Alex Pattle

Well, let’s hope for less drama in this next fight – or the right sort of drama, at least!

It’s a tantalising one: Former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman moves up to middleweight, replacing Paulo Costa to fight the fearsome Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days’ notice.

Chimaev is unbeaten with 11 stoppages from 12 wins, having been dominant in his outings at both middleweight and welterweight.

20:06 , Alex Pattle

OH, WOW! Walker is asked a couple of questions by a doctor, and he nods, seemingly suggesting that he is okay to continue.

The doctor then talks to the referee, and the bout is waved off!!!!

Walker protests and even pushes the referee! Both fighters want to fight!

Dana White has entered the ring to calm down Walker!

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker ends as No Contest (illegal knee, 3:13)

Far from an ideal return for Ankalaev!

20:04 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Ankalaev stands southpaw; Walker orthodox. Each man tries a head kick, both landing partially.

Ankalaev teases a switch of stance but doesn’t commit. Nice right hook from him after Walker misses with a wild strike attempt. The hook puts Walker off balance, and he retreats.

Already Ankalaev has a very red nose. He goes orthodox very briefly, then lands a heavy body shot! Walker winces then throws a jumping knee! Was he feigning the pain??

Either way, Ankalaev responds by shooting for a takedown, and he drags Walker down against the fence!

Ankalaev alternates between trying to advance the position and throwing punches. Walker begins to stand, but Ankalaev tags him hard with an illegal knee!

We’ll have a pause in the action.

19:57 , Alex Pattle

Both men are in the ring, fighter introductions are under way...

And now the fight is!

19:48 , Alex Pattle

This main card is clipping along! Next up, a top-end light-heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Ankalaev last fought in December, with a controversial draw against Jan Blachowicz ensuring neither man won the 205lbs title. It’s since been won and vacated by Jamahal Hill, and will next be contested between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka in November.

Could the winner of this bout be the first challenger to the new champion? Brazil’s Walker has had an up-and-down UFC career, but he’s won his last three fights.

19:41 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

A couple of hard low kicks by Alves early on, while Aliskerov lands two lancing front kicks to the body.

Again Alves kicks low, but now he has to navigate Aliskerov’s jab.

Heavy right hook from Aliskerov as Alves kicks low. Sharp one-two from Aliskerov, then a jab that drops Alves!

Alves bounces back up and eats a mean jumping knee, then a flurry of punches that drop him again, against the fence! And it’s all over!!!

Ikram Aliskerov def. Warlley Alves via first-round TKO (knee and punches, 2:07)

19:28 , Alex Pattle

Next up: Middleweight action between Ikram Aliskerov and Warlley Alves.

And we’re under way.

19:23 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Gafurov presses forward. Both bantamweights flick out kicks, low and high.

Now a stabbing front kick to the body by Nurmagomedov. He then whips a head kick at Gafurov, forcing him into a takedown attempt...

And Nurmagomedov defends with a guillotine choke! It’s on tight straight away!

And Gafurov taps on the side opposite to referee Marc Goddard, who doesn’t see! Gafurov blacks out, and it’s all over!

Said Nurmagomedov def. Muin Gafurov via first-round submission (guillotine choke, 1:13)

19:15 , Alex Pattle

We kick off the main card with a bantamweight clash between Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov.

Said is of no relation to UFC lightweight great Khabib, by the way.

And here, we, go!

19:00 , Alex Pattle

Muhammad Mokaev def. Tim Elliott via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke, 3:03).

Next up, the UFC 294 main card!

18:58 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

The replay shows how nasty that slam was from Mokaev. “It flashed me,” Elliott tells his corner, suggesting that he might have been briefly knocked out.

Third and final round under way. Mokaev flicks a head kick at Elliott, landing clean but without too much power.

Again Elliott defends a takedown, and again he holds Mokaev and throws a knee. And another. The first two are legal, but the third is illegal! No disputing it this time.

We’ll have another pause, before referee Jason Herzog returns the fighters to the position they were in. It’s a second warning for Elliott, but no point deduction.

Great, inventive wrestling from Mokaev to reverse the position and hold down Elliott against the fence! Mokaev remains in control and seems to be working towards an arm-triangle choke...

He has it... and Elliott taps! It’s all over! Mokaev, still unbeaten and into the top 10 at flyweight!

18:52 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

That opening round was really hard to score. I’m an advocate of more 10-10s / 9-9s, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see any on the scorecards – they’re so rare.

The second round starts with another Mokaev takedown, and another Elliott guillotine attempt. Mokaev is able to relieve the pressure slightly and fire off some punches to Elliott’s body. The American then lets go.

Mokaev stays so calm under submission attempts; fair play to him! He patiently works on advancing the position from Elliott’s guard, while the American throws some punches and elbows.

It’s a bit of a stalemate now, with Elliott using butterfly guard to keep Mokaev in an awkward position. Mokaev looks to make things happen, and Elliott goes for a triangle!

He transitions into an armbar, and Mokaev lifts and slams his opponent! Ouch! It’s a Hail Mary that forces Elliott to let go!

Mokaev is back in Elliott’s butterfly guard, with both flyweights trading strikes.

Another interesting round, again difficult to score.

18:46 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Elliott hops forward on one leg and eats a low kick on his standing one. He’s able to take down Mokaev shortly thereafter, but Mokaev keeps his defence tight in half-guard, holding the American close.

Mokaev is trying to isolate Elliott’s left arm, but Elliott eventually frees it and lands a few elbows! Mokaev scoots back and stands, and Elliott lands a decent left hook.

Mokaev shoots for a double-leg takedown immediately after, but Elliott sprawls well. Same again a few moments later, and this time Elliott holds on to the Briton.

He’s warned by the referee for landing an illegal knee on a ‘grounded’ Mokaev, but it’s close... One of Mokaev’s hands hung down and grazed the mat, but that feels a little harsh on Elliott.

There’s a pause in the action as a result of that, but we’re soon back under way. Mokaev lands an overhand right, but Elliott seems unperturbed. Mokaev follows up with a well-timed takedown, though!

He ends up in Elliott’s guard, and the American tries for a guillotine. Mokaev is trying to pull back his head to relieve the pressure, and he’s out... but Elliott goes back to the well... only for Mokaev to escape again.

Elbows from Elliott, with Mokaev still in his guard as the round ends. An interesting opening frame.

18:38 , Alex Pattle

Final prelim bout of the night! Tim Elliott faces Mohammad Mokaev at flyweight.

Eleventh-ranked Mokaev, Dagestani-born but fighting out of Britain, is looking to stay unbeaten as he faces his highest-ranked opponent yet (#10).

Lots of boos for American Elliott, who repeatedly laughs “I love it!” while beckoning on the fans in the Etihad Arena.

18:36 , Alex Pattle

Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

It’s an unsuccessful UFC debut for local fighter Yahya, who looked a bit out of his depth at times tonight.

18:33 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

More grappling pressure from Peek early in this final round, and he’s able to get a trip against the fence, before mounting Yahya!

Yahya is able to twist free and stand, but Peek is still in control and lands another trip. Still Yahya stays composed and stands, before creating space.

He lands a front kick to the body, then another hard body kick. He catches Peek on the end of a one-two. Another body kick.

He AGAIN tries for a guillotine, at a strange moment in a striking exchange, and Peek just powers the home favourite back to the fence.

The fighters separate, then Peek rushes onto a clean straight from Yahya! Yahya then slams a body kick at the American, who grabs ahold of him.

Eventually Yahya gets free, but Peek soon secures a big takedown late in the fight! He’s in half-guard, then mount, but stands as the buzzer sounds.

18:27 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Yahya stabs out a front kick, aiming high, but Peek retreats and stays out of range. Now the American stumbles while closing range on the UAE local.

Yahya blasts a body kick at Peek then switches stances back and forth. Another hard inside low kick by Peek. Yahya still looks a bit tentative in there.

He leans back and manages to evade as Peek loads up on an overhand. Another heavy effort from Peek has Yahya backing up uneasily.

Outside low kick from Peek this time, and again Yahya hits the deck! He springs back up and snatches at a guillotine as Peek opts for a double-leg against the fence.

The guillotine, yet again, is not there, and the lightweights disengage and move into space. Both men land shots in close, a punch by Yahya and a hammer fist by Peek.

18:21 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Peek backs up Yahya early, the latter looking a little wary. Peek is able to get a body lock and trip for a takedown, but Yahya is soon back on his feet, standing against the fence.

Peek still has the body lock and control of Yahya, however, as the latter briefly looks to deter him with a guillotine choke. It’s not really available, but Yahya keeps trying.

He eventually lets go and is able to break free, moving into the open. Peek hammers an outside low kick into his calf, though, and Yahya briefly collapses to a knee.

Now Peek kicks inside. He follows up with an overhand left, charging in on Yahya, who is a bit troubled by that! Peek quickly reverts to a grappling approach, though, securing another body lock with Yahya against the fence.

Again Yahya looks for a guillotine, to no avail, but he switches to a D’Arce! He drags down Peek, who looks to be in trouble with seconds left on the clock...

But Yahya lets go, and the round ends!

18:16 , Alex Pattle

Here we go, our round-by-round updates start now! Yahya vs Peek is under way in the lightweight division.

18:07 , Alex Pattle

A quick reminder that these are the prelim results so far:

Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli via third-round KO (3:00)

Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Viktoriia Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

And as of one minute ago...

Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry ends as No Contest (second-round groin strike, 0:15)

Next up: Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek, then Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev in the final prelim bout of the night.

17:51 , Alex Pattle

Makhachev and Volkanovski obviously share a mutual respect, but there’s an antagonism there as well...

Here’s an example of that:

17:50 , Alex Pattle

Here’s our preview of the UFC 294 main event, also touching on Usman vs Chimaev, and why fighters’ gambles at this event show the best and worst of the UFC...

17:46 , Alex Pattle

And Kamaru Usman had some stern words for one or two fans this week, after a rumour spread that the “Nigerian Nightmare” suffered a knee injury at his open workout...

Here’s what he had to say:

17:40 , Alex Pattle

Here’s some of what Volkanovski had to say last week, with the rest in the article below:

“I’m the man for the job, If anyone can do this on 12 days’ notice, off the couch, it’s me. I get to go and shock the world in... how many days is it? Eleven days or something like that. It’s pretty crazy, [but] luckily I’m always training. Have I been on holidays? Yeah. Have I had a couple drinks here and there? Yeah, I have, but I guess that makes me feel a little fresher, so I’m really excited. It’s a bit different, I don’t feel worn out.

“A lot of people talk the talk, not many people walk the walk. I get to prove once again that I’ve got them big cajones. It’s crazy, it really is. It was a shock to me [... but] I was starting to get a little bored, so now we make things exciting. Let’s go out and finish this guy. No pressure on me, baby, no pressure at all. All the pressure’s on him. I’m coming off the couch; you better do something about it!”

More here:

17:38 , Alex Pattle

Take a look at the entire undercard, below, as we build towards a huge main and co-main event. A few prelim results are already in the books, and we’ll have live undercard updates for you very soon.

Here are the results so far:

Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli via third-round KO (3:00)

Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Viktoriia Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

17:22 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

17:16 , Alex Pattle

UFC 294 takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi tonight. The prelim fights are under way – and we’ll have live updates for you very shortly – with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

