The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a statement finish in the main event title fight.

After UFC 294 fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Muhammad Mokaev

'Performance of the Night': Said Nurmagomedov

'Performance of the Night': Ikram Aliskerov

'Performance of the Night': Islam Makhachev

