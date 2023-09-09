Advertisement

UFC 293 video: Gabriel Miranda squeezes flailing Shane Young unconscious in 59 seconds

Nolan King
·1 min read
3

Gabriel Miranda only needed 59 seconds to put Shane Young to sleep at UFC 293.

In a featherweight prelim bout at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Miranda (17-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) took down Young (13-8 MMA, 0-4 UFC), took the back, and squeezed until unconsciousness came.

Young, who missed weight by 3.8 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins, gave his best effort not to tap, as he bucked his limbs in a last-ditch effort to somehow wiggle away. It was unsuccessful as he picked up his fourth-straight loss.

Miranda picks up his first UFC win after an unsuccessful short-notice promotional debut vs. Blake Bilder, which he lost by unanimous decision in February.

