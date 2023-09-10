UFC 293 results: Manel Kape out-battles Felipe Dos Santos, uses anti-gay slur while insulting City Kickboxing

Manel Kape got the job done Saturday at UFC 293, but it didn’t come easily.

Despite his lack of name recognition, his debutant status, and it being a short notice fight, Felipe Dos Santos (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) wowed many MMA fans and even Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) by his performance in a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) loss.

UFC 293 took place Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The flyweight fight aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

Throughout the course of their fight, Kape was largely in control but Dos Santos had moments, too – with particular striking success in Round 1 and Round 3. But Kape kept on the attack. He was persistent and slowly damaged the face of Dos Santos, a 22-year-old from Brazil. When the dust settled and nearly 15 minutes of striking was behind them, Kape was declared the winner.

After he showed his respect to Dos Santos, Kape turned his attention to the rest of the flyweight division and in particular rival Kai Kara-France, who was his original UFC 293 opponent before a withdrawal. Kape verbally assaulted Kara-France with an expletive-filled rant that also included an anti-gay slur, which was also used earlier in the night by prelim winner Charlie Radtke.

“All these motherf*ckers that are booing, all these motherf*ckers that are No. 2, 3, 4, they not accept to fight me because they are f*cking scared,” Kape said in the cage with Daniel Cormier. “I was supposed to fight Kai Kara. You motherf*cker you are hidden. You show up, you piece of sh*t. You are a piece of sh*t. This is what you are. Hey, hey, listen guys, seriously, listen. I’m going to fight you next.

“I’m going to fight you next and if you refuse again to fight me or pull two weeks out from the fight, I’m going to your city. I’m going to your academy. I’m going to spar you there. I’m going to f*cking spar you there. Hey, hey, listen. No one is going to do anything. Do you know why? All your teammates are a bunch of (slur).”

Kape has now won four fights in a row after an 0-2 promotional start. Dos Santos loses for the first time as a professional.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC 293 include:

