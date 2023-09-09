UFC 293 live results: Highlights, updates and analysis as Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland faceoff
It's almost time for UFC's middleweight championship fight: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland. Saturday night, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will face a challenge from Sean Strickland at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The UFC 293 main card will also feature heavyweight bouts between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov and Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.
UFC 293 live updates
UFC 293: Israel Adesanya not letting any of Sean Strickland's trash talk get to him
How to watch UFC 293 without cable
If you’re looking for ways to watch Adesanya vs. Strickland, know this: UFC 293 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card details, how to stream UFC 293 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.
Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET
Main card time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, AU
TV: PPV
Streaming: ESPN+
Where to stream UFC 293 this weekend
UFC 293 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 293 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $124.98. UFC 293 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.
How to watch UFC 293 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:
When is the next UFC fight?
UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, September 9 for a pay-per-view middleweight championship fight.
What time does the UFC fight start?
This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT), followed by more prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)
Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)
• Middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya (+450) vs. Sean Strickland (-650)
• Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (+200) vs. Alexander Volkov (-250)
• Flyweight: Manel Kape (-400) vs. Felipe dos Santos (+310)
• Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-215) vs. Austen Lane (+175)
• Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (-115) vs. Anton Turkalj (-105)
Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPNN/ESPN+)
• Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-250) vs. Da Woon Jung (+200)
• Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (-200) vs. Chepe Mariscal (+165)
• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (-250) vs. John Makdessi (+200)
• Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (-500) vs. Landon Quiñones (+375)
Early prelims - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
• Welterweight: Blood Diamond (+270) vs. Charlie Radtke (-340)
• Featherweight: Shane Young (-175) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+145)
• Welterweight: Kevin Jousset (-160) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+135)
