UFC 293 full fight video: Sean Strickland dethrones Israel Adesanya for middleweight title

Sean Strickland did what many thought was impossible: Dethrone then UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

Strickland stepped in on short notice to challenge Adesanya for his middleweight crown at UFC 293 this past September. He was an overlooked challenger who shocked the MMA world by dominating Adesanya over the course of 25 minutes.

Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC) returns to the octagon to take on former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in the co-main event of UFC 302 on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

