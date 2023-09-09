UFC 293 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: ‘It’s not about me, it’s about we’

The UFC is back with its 11th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 293 takes place Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) attempts to make the first defense of his second middleweight title reign against Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC). And in the co-headliner, Tai Tuivasa (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) and Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA, 10-4 UFC) meet in a heavyweight battle of big men.

The sixth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters during fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

The UFC 293 athletes make weight then face off one more time before the bad-blood title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

