UFC 292 video: Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos first faceoff at press conference

BOSTON – UFC 292 co-main event participants Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos came face-to-face for the first time Thursday at TD Garden, the same site of Saturday’s fights at TD Garden.

The two fighters squared off following a pre-fight news conference that also featured the rest of the main card combatants as well as prelim headliners Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares.

Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) looks to successfully defend her title for the second time in her career when she takes on Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who challenges for the first time.

Check out the UFC 292 press conference faceoff of Weili vs. Lemos above.

